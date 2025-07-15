Climate change raises losses in Austria to €1.7 billion in 2024

VIENNA, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) – Official figures in Austria have shown an increase in the annual damage value caused by storms and extreme weather conditions, due to climate change, reaching around €1.7 billion in 2024, compared to approximately €1 billion in previous years. The damages are expected to rise to about €5.2 billion annually by 2030.

The Austrian Institute for Economic Research (WIFO) reported that damages resulting from the increased frequency of storms and floods amounted to around €1.7 billion last year.

The institute attributed the majority of the losses to the devastating autumn floods that hit the eastern states of Austria, causing widespread flooding and major losses estimated at approximately €1.3 billion.