SIH documents Sharjah’s efforts to preserve Arab heritage

SHARJAH, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) – Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), participated in a symposium titled "Experiences in Documenting Arab Heritage," which was held in the Delegations Hall at the Conference Centre as part of the cultural programme of the 20th Alexandria International Book Fair.

The symposium was attended by a select group of intellectuals, academics, and heritage enthusiasts from various Arab countries.

Egyptian Welcome and Awareness Message

At the beginning of the symposium, Dr Ahmed Zayed, Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, welcomed Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, emphasising that this event falls within the Library's vision of promoting cultural awareness and spreading an awareness message to younger generations about the importance of preserving Arab heritage as a cultural value and civilisational identity.

Dr Zayed pointed out that the Bibliotheca Alexandrina has launched a series of documentaries over the past two years addressing topics related to Arab cultural heritage. This initiative has been widely received and well-received by young people. He emphasised that the library places great importance on preserving heritage and is working to consolidate its role in shaping cultural identity.

In his speech, Dr Al Musallam highlighted the Emirate of Sharjah's pioneering experience in preserving cultural heritage, from its early beginnings in the 1970s to the establishment of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage in 2014, the first scientific institution specialising in the preservation and documentation of Emirati and Arab cultural heritage.

Al Musallam reviewed the main themes of the experience, beginning with the early individual and institutional efforts, through the establishment of the Heritage Department and the documentation of oral narratives, and ending with the major projects undertaken by the institute, such as the Sharjah International Award for Cultural Heritage, the Encyclopedia of Emirati Crafts and Professions, and the Thesaurus of Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Arab World.

Al Musallam praised the effective role played by the Bibliotheca Alexandrina in digitising these efforts within an integrated scientific framework.

Al Musallam also revealed SIH intention to use artificial intelligence technologies to document heritage elements, in addition to enhancing international cooperation through the institute's "Centre for International Cultural Heritage Organisations," which provides a platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge between cultural institutions at the regional and international levels.

During the symposium, Al Musallam emphasised that "intangible cultural heritage is not merely a past we preserve, but a future we shape through a deep understanding of our identity. This is what we strive for in the Emirate of Sharjah, through fieldwork, research, academic publishing, and regional and international cooperation."

The symposium concluded with the presentation of a number of Sharjah Institute for Heritage publications to the attendees, affirming the institute's mission to "preserve heritage and preserve identity," and the continued joint efforts between Sharjah and Alexandria in serving Arab culture.



