Shanghai Port completes full-chain green methanol bunkering for dual-fuel containership

SHANGHAI , 15th July, 2025 (WAM) - Shanghai Port has successfully completed ship-to-ship bunkering of green methanol fuel for an international vessel. This milestone marks the full integration of a domestically developed green methanol supply chain at the port. By delivering ‘green power’ to long-haul ocean-going vessels, Shanghai is helping steer the maritime industry toward a more sustainable future.

According to SMG report. staff at Shengang International Petroleum Storage and Transportation on Yangshan Island were checking methanol inventory. Over the past weekend, Shanghai Port successfully completed bunkering of 1,000 tonnes of green methanol for the COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU, China's first domestically built methanol dual-fuel containership.

The COSCO SHIPPING YANGPU successfully completed ship-to-ship methanol bunkering, marking a major milestone for Shanghai Port. This achievement marks the full integration of production, transportation, and bunkering of domestically produced green methanol, establishing a closed-loop industrial chain.

Since completing the first batch bunkering of domestically produced green methanol in March this year, thanks to the efficient coordination of ports, terminals, storage, transportation, and bunkering operations, Shanghai Port has established normalized green methanol bunkering services. This has also led to a reduction in overall bunkering costs across production, logistics, and transportation.

This storage tank facility at Yangshan Port also offers ample capacity to support methanol fuel bunkering.

Border inspection and other port authorities have worked closely with energy enterprises to continuously streamline procedures and enhance operational efficiency.

In the latest Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index, Shanghai ranked third globally as an international shipping center for the sixth consecutive year. By addressing weaknesses and leveraging its strengths, Shanghai Port is accelerating efforts to become a global "green fuel station" for shipping.