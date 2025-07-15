EU rushes trade experts to Washington as August 1 deadline looms

BRUSSELS, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) – The European Union has sent a team of trade experts to Washington for technical-level talks as pressure mounts to secure a deal with the Trump administration before punishing tariffs take effect on August 1, DPA reported.

A phone call between EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer was also scheduled for Tuesday, the European Commission said.

Šefčovič spoke on Monday with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a spokesperson said, though no details of the discussions were disclosed.

Brussels is desperate to avoid the 30% tariffs on EU goods threatened by President Donald Trump, who said over the weekend that he would impose the duties if the EU fails to offer adequate concessions.

The Republican has called for measures to reduce the US trade deficit with the EU, potentially including lower tariffs on US exports to Europe or the relocation of European production to the US.

Until Trump's latest tariff threat, EU officials had expressed cautious optimism that a framework deal to de-escalate the trade fight was within reach, after months of back-and-forth talks.

In the event the US enacts the new duties on August 1, the EU has signalled it will retaliate with countertariffs.

Šefčovič warned on Monday that a 30% tariff on the EU would amount to a de facto trade ban.