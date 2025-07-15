UAE, Iranian Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a phone call today to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations in a manner that serves shared interests and brings prosperity and progress to both peoples.

During the call, His Highness and His Excellency President Pezeshkian also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on recent developments, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting all efforts that contribute to strengthening regional peace and stability for the benefit of all the region’s peoples.