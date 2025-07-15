Arab League condemns Israeli plans to establish camp for Palestinians in southern Gaza Strip

CAIRO, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Arab League (AL) has condemned in the strongest terms the recently circulated Israeli plans aimed at "cramming" Palestinians into a small camp in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued today, the AL's General Secretariat emphasised that this plan—described by the occupying force as a "humanitarian city"—has no relation whatsoever to humanity or civility.

The Arab League affirmed that the plan—rejected both in form and substance—reflects a new level of moral and ethical decline by the occupation and reveals an intent to continue the policy of ethnic cleansing, reoccupy the Gaza Strip, and possibly prepare it for the expansion of settlements.

The General Secretariat called on the international community to firmly confront such inhumane plans, stressing that what is urgently needed now is a ceasefire agreement, and for Israel to stop placing obstacles, delaying tactics, and fabricating hurdle after hurdle to evade its obligations to achieve a ceasefire.