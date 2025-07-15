Aqdar, MBZUAI organise 'Youth and Artificial Intelligence' event

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) – Khalifa Empowerment Programme (Aqdar) and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) organised a panel discussion titled "Empowering the Future - Youth in the Era of Artificial Intelligence" and a scientific debate titled "Artificial Intelligence and Youth - Motivation or Obstacle?" This event coincided with World Youth Skills Day.

The event aimed to highlight the importance of empowering youth and supporting them to acquire the necessary digital skills that enhance their active participation in society and increase their employment opportunities, contributing to achieving sustainable development.

The session discussed "Youth empowerment through AI and digital skills," the theme of this year's World Youth Day. It explored the means, methods, and importance of building youth capacities to engage with artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies, enabling them to become creators of a sustainable digital future.

The session also promoted constructive dialogue among youth, highlighting their success stories and contributions in the field of artificial intelligence, contributing to supporting joint efforts towards a future based on artificial intelligence and technology.

Mohammed Al Harmoodi, CEO of Aqdar, emphasised: “Youth play a pivotal role in shaping the future. They represent the renewable energy and creative minds capable of change and development. With rapid technological advancements, artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the most prominent tools of the modern era, reshaping various aspects of life. Therefore, empowering youth with the necessary knowledge and skills in this field is essential to ensure their effective participation in building an advanced digital future based on innovation and sustainability.”

Rawda Al Meraikhi, Director of Communications and Partnerships at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, said: “Empowering youth with advanced knowledge and skills in AI is a fundamental pillar for creating a prosperous future across all fields. At the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, we are committed to providing an inspiring and supportive environment that helps young people develop their capabilities and transform their ideas into innovative solutions that serve society and support the UAE's ambitions for global leadership in AI.''

Amid this accelerating momentum of AI technologies, youth remain the driving force behind a more innovative future. AI becomes an empowering tool, not just a technology, in society, she added.

