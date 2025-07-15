ESC presents UAE’s efforts in promoting intellectual property, innovation culture at WIPO Assemblies

GENEVA, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) – Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, Chairman of Emirates Science Club (ESC), affirmed that the United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its global position in the field of innovation by enhancing the intellectual property system and supporting a culture of creativity and invention.

He pointed out that the Emirates Science Club plays an active role in this direction through specialised initiatives and educational and awareness programmes targeting inventors, researchers and students at schools and universities.

This came during the club’s participation in the 66th session of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), held in Geneva. The session was attended by around 1,600 delegates from various countries around the world, including about 40 ministers and over 100 heads of intellectual property offices, marking the highest attendance in the organisation's history.

Al Bastaki presented to the WIPO meeting the UAE’s efforts in promoting intellectual property and innovation culture, highlighting the club's role since obtaining observer status at WIPO in July 2024. Since then, it has supported the national innovation system and participated in national dialogues organised by the Ministry of Economy, as well as held specialised workshops in the fields of patents and intellectual property rights.

He explained that the year 2024 marked a significant milestone in the club’s journey after it adopted the achievement of patents as a key strategic goal. This resulted in the registration of 18 intellectual property rights over the past two years, an achievement that reflects the national direction toward a knowledge-based economy and sustainable development.