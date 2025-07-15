FIFA World Cup 26 ticketing programme launches in September

ZURICH15th July, 2025 (WAM) – FIFA has announced that the application period for the first ticket draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 will open on Wednesday, 10 September 2025. Due to anticipated high demand, fans are encouraged to visit FIFA.com/tickets today to register their interest and create a FIFA ID.

“Following the incredible success of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, excitement is reaching new heights for the FIFA World Cup 26,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the world back to North America, as Canada, Mexico and the United States host what will be the biggest and greatest sporting event ever. We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place – these will be the most coveted seats in world sport.”

The 2026 game-changing tournament kicks off on Thursday, 11 June 2026, in Mexico City, with the final taking place on Sunday, 19 July 2026, in New York New Jersey – which successfully hosted the FIFA Club World Cup final last Sunday. FIFA’s new flagship club competition united 32 of the world’s best club sides and attracted close to 2.5 million fans to 11 cities across the United States, setting the stage for what’s to come in 2026.

With 6.5 million fans expected to attend, the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the biggest FIFA World Cup yet, consisting of 48 teams and 104 matches across the three host countries. Fans should start planning now in order to be there when it happens – to witness greatness and be part of this historic tournament and its enthralling in-stadium experience.