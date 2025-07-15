World Youth Skills Day: UN chief calls for equipping every young person with skills for the digital age

NEW YORK, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) – ‘’As AI reshapes our world, young people must be seen not just as learners – but as co-creators of a fairer digital future,'' said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his message on World Youth Skills Day (WYSD), marked this year on 15 July under the theme: ‘’Youth empowerment through AI and digital skills''.

‘’On this World Youth Skills Day, we recognise that skills not just tools – they are engines of empowerment and opportunity. From traditional knowledge to creative arts to community leadership, a diverse range of skills enable young people to shape their futures and build more inclusive, peaceful, and sustainable societies,'' Guterres said.

This year’s theme, he noted, rightly highlights the growing importance of digital and AI skills.

‘’From basic digital literacy to advanced data science, these capabilities are ever more vital for young people to thrive in today’s world – and lead in tomorrow’s.But opportunity must be universal. We must close the digital divide – so that every young person – regardless of gender, geography, or background – can reach their full potential.''

Digital education must be human-centered, nurturing not only technical ability, but also creativity, critical thinking, and compassion, he added.

‘’Let’s do our part to equip every young person with the skills for the digital age,'' he concluded.

In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared 15 July as World Youth Skills Day, to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

High-level panel discussions on ‘’Empowering Youth to be Agents of Change through Digital and AI Skills'' at ILO UN Office highlighted the role of digital and AI skills in shaping inclusive, sustainable societies—empowering youth, advancing education, and promoting ethical tech use.