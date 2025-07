ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a state visit to the Republic of Türkiye on Wednesday, 16 July.

During the visit, His Highness will hold talks with His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to explore ways of enhancing cooperation in support of both nations’ development priorities. The talks will also cover a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.