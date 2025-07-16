Abu Dhabi Housing Authority takes part in Liwa Date Festival

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is participating in the 21st edition of the Liwa Date Festival, currently underway in Liwa City, Al Dhafra, until 27th July.

The participation reflects the authority’s commitment to strengthening community engagement and ensuring that citizens have direct access to information on available housing services.

The festival offers a platform for the authority to showcase its latest digital solutions and smart services designed to enhance the customer journey and improve the overall quality of services provided.

Through its pavilion, the authority is engaging directly with citizens to respond to enquiries, gather feedback, and offer guidance on various housing programmes, initiatives and procedures.

Visitors to the pavilion can explore the ‘Iskan Abu Dhabi’ application, a comprehensive digital platform that enables users to access and track housing services without the need to visit service centres. The application allows citizens to submit requests such as exemptions, suspension of deductions, and exchange services conveniently via their smartphones.

It is also presenting ‘Teyaseer’, a free government service aimed at simplifying and supporting citizens throughout the housing construction journey. From the initial design stage to final project handover, Teyaseer provides assistance and guidance to ensure a seamless experience. The service includes a dedicated digital application through which users can monitor the progress of their construction projects in real time.

The authority reaffirmed its dedication to continuous development and innovation within the housing sector, emphasising that citizens’ feedback plays a vital role in shaping future initiatives.