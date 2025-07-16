ADNOC announces transfer of 24.9% OMV shareholding to XRG

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Company PJSC (ADNOC) announced today its intention to transfer its 24.9 percent shareholding in OMV AG (OMV) to XRG PJSC (XRG), its wholly-owned international investment company.

This transfer, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is aligned with ADNOC’s strategy to consolidate its international growth investments under XRG.

ADNOC is also progressing with preparation for the proposed establishment of Borouge Group International, which is set to be a top-four global polyolefins producer.

ADNOC’s proposed 46.94 percent shareholding in the new entity is expected to be held by XRG upon completion of the transaction, subject to regulatory approvals.

ADNOC remains committed to its long-standing partnership with OMV through XRG and reaffirms its support for the company’s continued growth and success.