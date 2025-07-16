UK inflation unexpectedly rises to highest since January 2024

LONDON, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose to its highest in over a year at 3.6 percent in June, official figures showed on Wednesday, potentially making it a tougher call for the Bank of England to cut interest rates next month.

June's reading from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) took the annual CPI rate to its highest since January 2024.

British inflation has risen steadily since touching a three-year low of 1.7 percent last September, and in May the Bank of England forecast it would peak at 3.7 percent in September - almost twice the central bank's 2 percent target.

Higher costs for motor fuels, air fares and rail fares were the biggest contributor to the rise in the inflation rate between May and June, the ONS said.