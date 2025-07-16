Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend opens doors to amateur triathletes

DUBAI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Sports Council (DSC) announced that the second edition of the Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend is set to return from 13th to 16th November 2025, held in collaboration with the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO).

The council said that the 2025 edition is set to be ‘bigger and better’ by opening the registration to amateur triathletes in the 100km race (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run) and the Sprint distance (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run).

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said that the event reflects Dubai’s commitment to strengthening its global standing in sports tourism and aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. He noted that the 2024 edition achieved significant success and expressed confidence that this year’s edition will attract broader international attention and further support Dubai’s economy.

Eisa Sharif, Director of Sports Events at the Dubai Sports Council, said, “For 2025, we are working closely with the PTO to expand all three race categories. In addition, we will introduce a Schools Event and a Corporate Relay, further enhancing community engagement and reinforcing our vision of promoting healthy, active lifestyles to improve the quality of life in Dubai.”

He added, “The T100 brought together the world’s top triathletes, including Olympic champions, and crowned the first-ever men’s and women’s T100 World Champions - Belgium’s Marten Van Riel and America’s Taylor Knibb - both delivering outstanding performances.”

Sam Renouf, CEO of the Professional Triathletes Organisation, stated, “The 2024 Dubai T100 Triathlon was a huge success, quickly becoming a bucket-list race on the new T100 World Tour. We’re thrilled to be building on that momentum by creating more opportunities for amateur athletes - and now, corporate teams - to participate in a festival-like celebration of swim, bike, and run around the iconic Meydan Racecourse.”

The 2025 T100 Triathlon World Tour has already visited Singapore, San Francisco and Vancouver. The next T100 race is in London in August.