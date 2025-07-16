GCC, Azerbaijan review progress of 2024-2028 Joint Action Plan

RIYADH, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem AlBudaiwi discussed Tuesday the progress of implementing the 2024-2028 Joint Action Plan between the GCC and Azerbaijan with Shahin Abdullayev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement issued by the GCC General Secretariat, the discussion took place during a meeting at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh.

The meeting addressed the Joint Action Plan, adopted in November 2023, which aims to enhance cooperation and relations across areas of mutual interest, including political coordination, trade cooperation, investment opportunities and energy, among other topics.

Both sides also reviewed the latest regional and international developments.