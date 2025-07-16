UAE Wrestling National Team participates in Egyptian National Wrestling Championship

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Wrestling National Team will participate in the Egyptian National Wrestling Championship from 17th to 23rd July, as part of a comprehensive preparation programme for the upcoming Asian Youth Games, set to take place in Bahrain this October.

The team is currently holding a training camp at the Olympic Centre for National Teams in Maadi, Cairo, before moving to Alexandria, where the team will participate in the championship.

Representing the UAE are four athletes: Hamad Yasser, Munther Al Baloushi, Abdullah Al Kendi, and Ibrahim Al Suwaidi, led by head coach Ahmed Amrov and under the supervision and management of Shaaban El Sayed.

This training camp is part of the UAE Wrestling Federation’s strategic vision to elevate the physical and technical readiness of its athletes through high-level international programmes. It reflects a strong commitment to developing their skill sets, refining their tactical performance, and enhancing their chances of competing for medals at continental and global championships.