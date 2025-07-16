Sharjah Ruler approves AQU budget, 500 scholarships

SHARJAH, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the financial budget for Al Qasimia University (AQU) for the academic year 2025–2026.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah also approved 500 scholarships for male and female students from various countries who have been accepted into the university’s different colleges and programmes for the first semester of the academic year 2025–2026.

The approved financial budget comes as part of continued support for AQU to sustain its distinguished educational journey and core mission of offering higher education to students from across the globe.

The budget aims to provide students with the opportunity to pursue their university education in a comprehensive academic environment. It includes allocations for academic programmes, educational facilities, the advancement of scientific research, and community service - all contributing to a stimulating and supportive academic and training atmosphere.

The list of AQU colleges in which students were accepted and covered by the scholarships includes: the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, the College of Arts and Humanities, the College of Economics and Management, the College of Communication, and the College of the Holy Quran.

The university currently hosts students from 133 different nationalities.