ROME, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Italy's public debt fell to €3.0535 trillion in May, a drop of €10 billion compared to April, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.

According to ANSA news agency, the central bank said that tax revenues for the first five months of 2025 amounted to €213.5 billion, an increase of 3.3 percent or €6.8 billion compared to the same period in 2024.