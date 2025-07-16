Emirates Courier Express expands to Australia

DUBAI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates has expanded its Emirates Courier Express solution into Australia. Coming just months after launch, the expansion signals the airline’s commitment to reinventing the cross-border delivery experience.

Emirates Courier Express packages will fly directly into four major cities in Australia – Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney – on 70 flights per week.

The existing passenger flight schedule to and from Australia is timed to provide unrivalled connectivity with key destinations in Europe and the Middle East, enabling Emirates Courier Express to offer the fastest door-to-door delivery time in a matter of days.

Dennis Lister, Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation at Emirates SkyCargo, said, “Since the early test phase of Emirates Courier Express, we knew Australia would be a key market. Logistically challenging and historically underserved, businesses and end consumers will feel the benefits of our direct connectivity, high frequency flight schedules and flexible, scalable solution.”

Despite the growing consumer trust in cross-border eCommerce retailers, the International Trade Administration reports that only 6 percent of international shoppers are buying from Australia.

Challenges with delivery and logistics play a key role, as fluctuating costs and long timelines deter consumers from placing orders. Conversely, the inbound small parcel volume to Australia has increased by 45 percent in the last two years, and a record number of households are shopping online.