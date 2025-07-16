Saudi Space Agency marks milestone as 'Madak Space' experiments safely return from ISS

RIYADH, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Saudi Space Agency announced yesterday the successful execution and safe return to Earth of experiments conducted in microgravity by ten student winners from Saudi Arabia and various Arab countries as part of the “Madak Space” competition. These experiments were carried out aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and returned safely following the conclusion of the AX-4 mission, which carried the selected experiments.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), this pioneering initiative, organised in partnership with the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) and the Science Discovery and Innovation Centre (Ilmi) - a Misk affiliate - aimed to empower youth from the Kingdom and across the Arab world by enabling them to participate in inspiring space-based experiments that integrate arts, engineering, and plant sciences, contributing to a deeper connection between Arab creativity and the future of space exploration.

The mission featured ten diverse student-led experiments, including scientific research and creative artistic endeavours submitted by students from Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations. These projects underwent a rigorous scientific and artistic evaluation process led by experts and specialists from within the Kingdom and abroad. The selection criteria were based on idea quality, feasibility in a space environment, and the experiment's potential to inspire scientific and creative progress.

Astronaut Peggy Whitson conducted the experiments during her stay aboard the ISS, under the direct supervision of Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi, with technical oversight provided by the scientific teams at the Saudi Space Agency.

As the first competition of its kind in the Arab world, Madak Space enhanced student participation in the space sector by enabling the submission of projects across its three tracks: arts, plants, and engineering. It also provided educational and practical opportunities, contributing to the development of national and Arab capabilities. This milestone initiative aims to empower the next generation of researchers and innovators.

