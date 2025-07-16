Abu Dhabi students gear up for success with ADEK’s Pre-Departure Week

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched its Pre-Departure Week programme to prepare 300 students from ADEK Scholarship programmes for their upcoming academic journeys abroad.

Held in collaboration with 25 national and international partners, the programme equips students with the skills, knowledge, and mindset needed to represent the UAE with pride and thrive as global citizens.

The Pre-Departure Week offers a holistic preparation experience covering academic readiness, cultural adaptation, psychological resilience, and essential life skills. Sessions include leadership development, financial literacy, personal safety abroad, and wellbeing strategies to help students navigate life and studies in their host countries confidently.

Programme partners include: the Ministry of Defence, Department of Government Enablement, Abu Dhabi Police, Sandooq Al Watan, National Library and Archives, National Rehabilitation Centre, Family Care Authority, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, General Authority of Islamic Affairs (AWQAF), Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), 42 Abu Dhabi, International Centre for Culinary Arts, International Etiquette and Protocol Academy, and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, along with nine foreign embassies contributing their expertise and programmes.

The Pre-Departure Week is structured around 11 core pillars, developed based on insights from students, parents, and industry partners to provide comprehensive support beyond academic preparation. These pillars cover national identity and cultural preservation, guiding students on how to represent the UAE with integrity, as well as understanding immigration laws and global mobility to ensure they are aware of their rights and responsibilities abroad.

The programme also addresses health and safety protocols, including infectious disease prevention and personal wellbeing management, while equipping students with knowledge of professional etiquette and diplomatic conduct to prepare them for diverse social and professional environments.

Together, these pillars ensure students are fully prepared to integrate confidently into their host communities and excel academically and personally.

Beyond theory, the programme includes hands-on workshops such as interactive simulations and concludes with a global culinary class at the International Center For Culinary Arts - Abu Dhabi, where students gain practical cooking skills and nutrition knowledge essential for confident, independent living abroad.

To date, ADEK has awarded 2,190 scholarships, enabling students to pursue higher education across more than 20 countries. These figures demonstrate the UAE’s commitment to nurturing future generations of global citizens by ensuring they excel academically, integrate confidently into their new environments, and uphold the nation’s values abroad.