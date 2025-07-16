Five killed in helicopter crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk region

MOSCOW, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A Russian Mi-8 military transport helicopter crashed in the Khabarovsk Region in Russia’s Far East, resulting in the death of all five crew members on board, according to a statement by the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

"According to Rosaviatsiya (Russia’s air transport regulator), no one survived the crash. Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers jointly with investigators are analysing fragments of the aircraft and looking for flight recorders at the site of the crash to establish the cause behind it," the statement said.

The helicopter disappeared off radars while en route from Okhotsk in the Khabarovsk Region to Magadan, on 14th July. It was discovered crashed near Cape Gadikan, 130 km northeast of the locality of Okhotsk. There were five people on board, three crew and two maintenance engineers, preliminary data showed.