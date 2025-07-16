‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ begins loading of 'Khalifa' aid ship for Gaza

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The loading of the eighth UAE aid ship, Khalifa, began today at Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi. Once loading is complete, the vessel will sail to Al Arish Port in Egypt in preparation for delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

This initiative forms part of the United Arab Emirates’ ongoing commitment to supporting the people of Gaza.

The ship carries a substantial cargo of humanitarian and relief aid aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians and providing vital supplies under the challenging conditions in the Strip.

The shipment includes a variety of food items, such as ready-to-eat food parcels and provisions to operate community kitchens and field bakeries. It also comprises shelter materials, including tents, relief kits, clothing, mattresses and hygiene kits for families and children.

Furthermore, the ship carries a fully equipped field hospital covering multiple medical specialities, along with ambulances, essential medicines, medical supplies and drinking water tankers to ensure clean water access for affected communities.

This shipment is part of a series of humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE in support of the Palestinian people. It highlights the UAE’s steadfast commitment to its humanitarian principles, providing assistance to those in need and enhancing relief efforts in cooperation with its charitable and humanitarian organisations.

