Make-A-Wish brings joy to 418 children in Year of Community

ABU DHABI, 16th July 2025 (WAM) -- In a year designated by the wise leadership as the “Year of Community,” H.H. Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, affirmed that the foundation succeeded in embodying its humanitarian vision, achieving its strategy and mission by bringing joy and hope to the hearts of hundreds of children suffering from life-threatening illnesses. This was realised through the fulfilment of 418 wishes in just the first half of 2025.

H.H. Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan stated, "The Year of the Community was a powerful motivator for us to double our efforts and elevate our sense of responsibility toward sick children and their families, reaffirming that the UAE will always remain a beacon of hope and a voice of compassion.

She added, "The ‘Year of the Community’ was not just a slogan, but a moment of national and humanitarian consciousness in which the UAE’s community—both institutions and individuals—proved that solidarity and generosity are at the heart of the Emirati identity. Sick children deserve that we all be a bridge connecting them to life, to hope, and to happiness.

She clarified that the foundation granted wishes in three sister countries: Egypt (109 wishes), Jordan (63 wishes), and Yemen (15 wishes), in addition to 231 wishes granted within the UAE. The wishes this year included children from 25 different nationalities, reflecting the foundation's deep human diversity and cultural openness.

She continued, "Every wish we fulfill is a message of life, and every child’s smile lights the paths of hope and restores the true meaning of humanity. These achievements are the result of joint efforts and fruitful cooperation between the foundation and its partners in both the public and private sectors.

In conclusion, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif Al Nahyan extended heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all supporters, partners, and members of the foundation’s team, saying, "You are the true heartbeat of this humanitarian work. Thanks to you, the foundation can continue fulfilling its noble mission with commitment and professionalism. You are our partners in turning small dreams into a bright and impactful reality.

The wishes granted fell into three main categories:

Wishes to receive something (369 wishes):

These included cutting-edge electronic devices, bicycles and electric scooters, a Shaheen falcon, a camel, a horse, a piano, bedroom furniture, gold jewelry, a television, outdoor playsets, and many more that reflected the diverse interests of children.

Wishes to go somewhere (48 wishes):

This included 9 domestic trips to destinations such as the Museum of the Future, Atlantis Hotel (with dolphin swimming experiences), Sharjah Safari, Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld, Ferrari World, and other entertainment venues that combined joy and memorable experiences.

Wishes to travel abroad (39 wishes):

Destinations spanned cities and dreams around the world, including Disneyland Orlando, Paris, Tokyo, Japan, Manchester, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Bosnia, the Maldives, Thailand, Moscow, India, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, and religious journeys such as Umrah.

