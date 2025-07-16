UAE President arrives in Türkiye on state visit

ANKARA, 16th July 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Ankara today on a state visit at the invitation of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sultan Al Mansoori, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye; Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM); Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eagle Hills, and a number of senior officials.