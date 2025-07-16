UAE President welcomed at Presidential Palace in Ankara with official reception by Turkish President

ANKARA, 16th July 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived at the Presidential Palace in Ankara as part of his state visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

His motorcade was received by Turkish President His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

An official reception was held for His Highness upon his arrival. He was escorted by a procession of riders on horseback to the dais of honour, where both the UAE and Turkish national anthems were played. An honour guard lined up in salute to mark the occasion and welcome His Highness.

His Highness exchanged greetings with ministers and senior Turkish officials who had gathered to welcome him, while His Excellency President Erdoğan greeted the delegation accompanying His Highness.