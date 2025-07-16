NHRI conducts fifth visit to workers’ accommodations in Fujairah

ABU DHABI, 16th July 2025 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) conducted a field inspection visit to a workers’ accommodation facility in the Emirate of Fujairah.

This visit is part of the Institution’s ongoing series of field visits aimed at monitoring workers’ conditions and ensuring their access to rights guaranteed under national legislation and relevant international human rights agreements and conventions.

The NHRI delegation was led by Dr. Zayed Al Shamsi, Member of the Board of Trustees and accompanied by Board Members Mohamed Al Hammadi and Fatma Al Bedwawi; Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI; Abdulaziz Al Obathani, Head of the Regional and International Organisations Section; Ali Al Hosani from the Human Rights Protection Department; Latifa Al Hosani from the Media Center; as well as NHRI staff and technical experts specialising in labour rights.

During the visit, the delegation held a series of meetings with workers residing at the facility, listening to their feedback on living conditions and the work environment. These engagements aimed to assess the situation on the ground and develop recommendations to further support and protect workers’ rights in the UAE.

Commenting on the visit, Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, stated, “The Institution continues to make dedicated efforts to uphold and promote workers’ rights in the UAE.”

He emphasised that this fifth visit reflects the NHRI’s ongoing strategy of direct field monitoring and its commitment to ensuring safe working environments and dignified living conditions that preserve workers’ dignity and support their overall well-being.

He added, “The NHRI will continue to carry out field visits across the country as part of its broader mission to promote a culture of human rights and strengthen direct engagement with various segments of society, thereby reinforcing the principles of justice and human dignity in all aspects of working and living conditions.”

