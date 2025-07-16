Ammar bin Humaid receives participants of ‘UAE Government Leaders Programmes 2025'

AJMAN, 16th July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, said that preparing a new generation of national leaders who are rooted in their identity and capable of engaging with global changes requires long-term investment in intellectual development and the empowerment of Emirati talents.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar made the remarks while receiving participants of the "UAE Government Leaders Programmes 2025'', today at the Ruler’s Court in Ajman.

The visit took place in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, as part of the programme’s activities in Ajman.

H.H. the Crown Prince of Ajman highlighted the UAE’s commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to investing in people and empowering young national talents to be at the forefront of decision-making across various sectors.

He added that the Programme embodies the essence of leadership, which begins with the ability to influence, empower citizens, and equip them with the necessary skills to drive change in a fast-evolving global environment.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar praised the dedication of the programme’s participants and commended the outstanding efforts of the organising entities in preparing an impactful and proactive generation of Emirati leaders.

Al Olama said that the Government of the UAE has become a pioneering global model for modern, advanced, and future-ready governance. He attributed this success to the exceptional vision set forth by the wise leadership in advancing government work at both the federal and local levels, an approach that has led to a significant transformation in the quality and performance of government services.

The participants of the programme expressed their appreciation for H.H. Sheikh Ammar's keenness to meet with them and extend his support.



