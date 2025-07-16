UAE welcomes ceasefire in Suwayda, condemns Israeli escalation, reaffirms support for Syria’s stability, territorial integrity

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Suwayda Governorate in southern Syria, emphasising the importance of de-escalation, the protection of civilians, and support for efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.

Furthermore, the UAE strongly condemned the dangerous escalation in southern Syria and firmly denounced the Israeli airstrikes in the area, reaffirming its categorical rejection of violations that undermine Syria’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the UAE’s unwavering position in support of Syria’s stability and sovereignty over all its territory. The Ministry underscored the UAE’s solidarity with the Syrian people and its support for all endeavours aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, a dignified life, peaceful coexistence, and development.