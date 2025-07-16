9.1mn passengers travel through Sharjah Airport in H1 2025

SHARJAH, 16th July 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport recorded strong operational growth during the first half of 2025, with the number of passengers rising to 9,110,397, an increase of 10% compared to the same period in 2024, which saw 8,313,811 passengers.

Aircraft movements also increased by 4.3%, reaching 54,953 compared to 52,695 movements during the first half of last year. Cargo handling operations registered a record growth of 6.36%, with total volumes reaching 102,427 tonnes.

These results reflect the airport’s operational flexibility and efficiency in accommodating the continued growth in regional and international travel and cargo movement.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, affirmed that these positive results are the outcome of continued investments aimed at meeting the expectations of all passengers in collaboration with various strategic partners. The goal remains to position Sharjah Airport among the top five airports in the region and reinforce its leadership in delivering advanced services and a safe, seamless travel experience. His Excellency also pointed out that the growth trajectory is expected to continue in the coming period, especially with ongoing expansion projects set to increase the airport’s capacity to 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2027.

He added, “Sharjah Airport continues to align with Sharjah’s aspirations to be a preferred destination for travel, tourism, and business, through our ongoing commitment to implementing ambitious development plans. These plans focus on enhancing infrastructure and smart services while embracing the latest technologies and sustainable practices. This contributes to strengthening the confidence of passengers, airlines, and cargo operators, delivering a fully integrated travel experience in line with the highest international standards and supporting our contribution to sustainable development and investment growth across the UAE and the wider region.”

Sharjah Airport Authority continues to implement comprehensive development projects, driving this growth through an expanding network of destinations and a steadfast focus on delivering an exceptional travel experience while maintaining operational excellence.

The airport boasts a wide and growing network of regional and international destinations through strategic partnerships with numerous airlines. This diversity enhances its role as a vital hub connecting continents, offering passengers flexible and integrated travel options that cater to both business and leisure needs.