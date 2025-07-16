UAE, Turkish Presidents affirm commitment to strengthening bilateral ties during inaugural meeting of High-Level Strategic Council

ANKARA, 16th July 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, today co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between the two countries. The meeting was held in Ankara as part of His Highness’ state visit to Türkiye.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the development of cooperation across various sectors aligned with national priorities and shared interests, including through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Türkiye.

His Excellency President Erdoğan welcomed the visit of His Highness the UAE President as a step towards further advancing bilateral relations at all levels.

The talks also reviewed progress in UAE-Türkiye relations, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, technology, industry, renewable energy, and food security as key drivers of sustainable development in both countries.

The meeting addressed a number of regional and international issues, with a focus on developments in the Middle East. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to supporting efforts aimed at advancing regional peace, which they described as the foundation for achieving development and a better future for coming generations.

In this context, both leaders stressed the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomatic solutions in addressing regional and global crises in a manner that upholds the interests of all nations and peoples.

His Highness the UAE President reaffirmed the strength of UAE-Türkiye relations, built on mutual respect and a shared desire to promote growth and prosperity in both countries and regionally. His Highness emphasised the UAE’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Türkiye and supporting the two nations’ shared vision for lasting peace, security, and stability.

His Highness noted that the High-Level Strategic Council constitutes a significant milestone and reflects meaningful progress in the two countries' cooperation. He also underscored its role as a vital platform for dialogue and consultation on issues of mutual concern.

For his part, His Excellency President Erdoğan expressed his commitment to strengthening cooperation with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a way that serves the interests of both countries and supports wider efforts to promote peace, stability, and prosperity across the region and beyond.

His Excellency President Erdoğan later hosted a luncheon in honour of the UAE President and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting and luncheon were attended by members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness, which included H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; Sultan Al Mansoori, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye; Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology, and a number of senior officials.