Dubai Silicon Oasis opens registration for 3rd cohort of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator Programme

DUBAI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation, and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has announced that registration is now open for the third cohort of the MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator Programme (MDXB).

Held in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Global Growth Hub, the programme will run from 20th October 2025 through 28th January 2026 at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The third cohort of the MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator Programme will bring together 12 innovative teams focused on developing sustainable solutions to some of today’s most pressing urban challenges.

The programme will focus on five key sectors of strategic importance - real estate, design and architecture, transportation and logistics, sustainability, and health, each aligned with Dubai’s long-term vision for smart, resilient and future-ready cities.

This edition builds on the success of previous cohorts. In the first cohort, Othalo secured a USD 200,000 investment for their pioneering solution that transforms plastic waste into housing for underserved communities. In the second cohort, Theion was awarded AED 100,000 in recognition of their work in crystalline lithium-sulfur battery technology, a significant advancement in energy innovation.

In addition, they received a year-long business setup at the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest tech-focused coworking space of its kind in the MENA region and a key initiative of Dubai Silicon Oasis, providing them with a launchpad to scale their innovation within the UAE’s growing digital economy.

Badr Buhannad, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said, “The launch of the third edition of the MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator Programme marks a key step in Dubai’s continued efforts to position itself as a global hub for sustainable innovation and high-impact entrepreneurship. The initiative reflects our commitment to attracting top talent from around the world and empowering them to develop solutions that address complex urban challenges, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 plan and the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040."

“Through this Programme we are providing a unique platform that brings together international academic excellence, world-class infrastructure, and a supportive investment ecosystem. Our aim is to enable breakthrough ideas to evolve into viable ventures that contribute to a more sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready urban environment. We look forward to welcoming a new generation of innovators who will help shape the smart and sustainable cities of tomorrow,” Buhannad added.

Gilad Rosenzweig, Executive Director of DesignX at MIT, said, “Our continued partnership with DIEZ through the DesignX Accelerator Programme at Dubai Silicon Oasis reflects MIT’s broader commitment to advancing innovation with global relevance. Hosting this Programme in Dubai reinforces the city’s position as a regional leader in technology, sustainability, and urban development. The initiative highlights the strength of collaboration between academic excellence and an enabling entrepreneurial ecosystem - bringing together the tools, talent, and environment needed to address complex urban challenges with real-world impact."

Participants will receive mentorship from MIT faculty and alumni, the support of student interns from the Institute, and benefit from intensive workshops and the MIT DesignX interactive guide, ensuring all participating startups make quick strides toward scaling and executing their innovation.

In addition to the benefits of the accelerator material, at the pitch day one team will also receive a monetary prize in recognition of the strength and scalability of their solution. Five additional teams will be granted free business setup within Dubai Silicon Oasis and gain entry to the UAE market through the comprehensive institutional framework offered by DIEZ’s three economic zones: Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity.

All selected teams will receive complimentary 24/7 access to advanced workspaces at the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), along with reduced licensing fees and ongoing institutional support.

Applications for the third cohort of the MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator Programme is open now through 15th August 2025. Interested candidates may apply via the official website: www.mdxb.mit.edu.