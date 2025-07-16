HFZA, SAIF Zone, ADNOC organise workshop to outline supplier onboarding procedures

SHARJAH, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) jointly held a specialised workshop in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to introduce companies in both free zones to ADNOC’s supplier registration process.

Held at the SAIF Zone, the workshop aimed to raise awareness of ADNOC’s commercial licensing and regulatory procedures in Abu Dhabi, and to support companies wishing to enter the energy sector supply chain.

The event was attended by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of both free zones, Mubarak Al Mehairbi, Senior Vice-President at ADNOC, alongside department heads, employees, investors and company representatives from the energy sector.

The session detailed ADNOC’s end-to-end supplier registration process, including licensing requirements, compliance standards and evaluation benchmarks. It also highlighted ADNOC’s commitment to environmental, social and governance standards, and its support for national companies under the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

Al Mazrouei said the partnership between Sharjah’s free zones and ADNOC adds value to the national economy and supports strategic sectors. He added that the workshop aligns with the zones’ vision to attract energy sector investment through world-class infrastructure, services and market access.

He thanked ADNOC for supporting the initiative, which helped investors explore direct opportunities to join the energy supply chain and contribute to national development.

Al Mehairbi reaffirmed ADNOC’s commitment to expanding strategic partnerships and providing growth opportunities for businesses. He noted that transparency and quality are core values of ADNOC’s supplier relationships and praised the free zones for helping deliver a successful workshop.

The session saw strong participation and engagement, with attendees receiving detailed guidance on registration and qualification procedures. The discussions also emphasised the importance of ESG standards in ADNOC’s supplier criteria, in line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development.