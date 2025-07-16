Dubai Judicial Institute reveals winners of 2nd edition of ‘Future Research Competition’

DUBAI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) announced the winners of the second edition of the ‘Future Research Competition’, which aimed to promote scientific inquiry and legal innovation, aligning with its strategic vision to advance knowledge while supporting legal and judicial research.

The competition witnessed robust participation, with over 50 research papers and scientific books submitted and rigorously evaluated through a three-stage process to determine adherence to scientific standards, complete peer review, and perform final judging.

The submissions were based on relevant themes like space law, green economy, sustainable development, startups, cybersecurity, and AI applications.

Dr. Ibtisam Al-Badwawi, Director-General of Dubai Judicial Institute, commended the exceptional quality of submissions, highlighting the competition’s role in advancing DJI’s vision to promote legal scholarship and innovative research.

She noted that such exceptional ventures help strengthen Dubai’s evolving legal landscape, enriching its legal library with authoritative scientific works.

She further added, “We take great pride in the participants' sophisticated legal perspectives, particularly on emerging fields like digital justice, artificial intelligence and sustainable development. The event further highlights their remarkable intellectual rigour and research excellence, which are worthy of support and publication.”

The winning works will be published by DJI’s publishing house in both print and digital formats, with the top three books to be featured in the prestigious ‘Studies and Research Series’.

The leading research papers will also be included in a special edition of the Institute's peer-reviewed journal. All qualifying submissions, including non-winning entries that meet publication standards, will be considered for future journal issues, in recognition of their exemplary academic merit.