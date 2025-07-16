Brand Dubai launches new #DubaiDestinations guide to city’s top indoor sports venues

DUBAI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has unveiled a new interactive guide spotlighting some of the city’s best indoor sports destinations, offering residents and visitors a wide variety of ways to stay active this summer.

Launched as part of the #DubaiDestinations summer campaign, the guide showcases family-friendly venues where people of all ages can enjoy their favourite sports in air-conditioned comfort—from football, volleyball, basketball and padel to spin cycling, martial arts, yoga, indoor golf, bowling and ice skating.

The latest guide reinforces Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most vibrant and activity-driven cities, especially during the summer season.

hawla Al Hashmi, Member of the Organising Committee of the #DubaiDestinations Campaign, said, “Brand Dubai’s latest guide highlights indoor venues designed for all ages, offering opportunities for everyone to enjoy their favourite sports while also featuring destinations that give children more space to make the most of their summer break. The campaign uses these guides to showcase experiences that appeal to a wide audience, helping residents, families and visitors discover fresh ways to enjoy Dubai’s summer offerings. Content creators continue to play a key role in bringing these destinations to life through engaging storytelling, inspiring more people across the UAE and beyond to explore what the city has to offer.”

Among the featured destinations are popular indoor ice-skating rinks, including those at Al Nasr Leisureland, The Dubai Mall, Sports Society Mall, Galleria Ice Rink at Hyatt Regency Dubai and Emirates Sports Hotel. These venues attract high visitor numbers during the summer, offering a cool indoor setting for sports and recreation.

The guide also includes an array of venues that offer casual and social sports experiences, such as indoor bowling. With centres located throughout the city, these facilities are ideal for group outings, family fun, or a quick game with friends in a laid-back, indoor setting.

Indoor football continues to be a popular choice, with more than a dozen climate-controlled venues highlighted in the guide. These facilities provide a cool, well-equipped environment that allows football enthusiasts to enjoy the game year-round, regardless of the season.

Running until the end of July, the #DubaiDestinations summer campaign continues to spotlight exciting experiences across the city. Community participation remains central to the campaign’s success, as residents and visitors share images, stories and recommendations for enjoying a fun and active summer in Dubai.

Available in English and Arabic, the guide can be viewed on the following link: https://dubaidestinations.ae/-/media/2025/july/16-07/03/indoor-sports-destination-guide.pdf