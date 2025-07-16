9th Al Dhaid Date Festival to open on July 23

SHARJAH, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has finalised all preparations to launch the 9th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, which will take place from 23rd to 27th July at Expo Al Dhaid.

This year’s edition will feature extensive participation from palm farmers and date producers from across the UAE, alongside government entities, private agricultural organisations, and home-based businesses.

The Al Dhaid Date Festival is one of the most important economic, heritage-themed, and agricultural events annually organised by the Sharjah Chamber. It focuses on promoting palm cultivation by encouraging farmers to implement advanced agricultural practices to enhance palm tree protection and date quality, thereby contributing to the UAE’s food security and sustainable agricultural growth.

This year’s festival will feature multiple competitions with substantial prizes allocated to winners, categorised into major segments, including “Ratb (Date) Beauty” Contest, “Best Lemons”, “Fig Contest”, “Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty” Contest for children, and a homegrown date competition (only for women).

Furthermore, the festival will host a variety of cultural and heritage-themed activities, as well as a series of workshops focused on modern agricultural methods and palm tree care. These events aim to foster agricultural innovation and drive the adoption of advanced agricultural techniques to increase productivity and improve product quality.

In his remarks, Mohammad Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, emphasised that the festival aligns with Sharjah’s strategic vision of promoting sustainable food security through agriculture that combines inherited traditions with modern technologies.

“Al Dhaid Date Festival serves as a vital platform to support agricultural growth in Sharjah, enabling hundreds of farmers to adopt best practices, innovate, and engage in knowledge-sharing with investors and young entrepreneurs. This contributes to economic empowerment, promotes palm cultivation as a strategic crop, and strengthens Al Dhaid’s position as a leading agricultural and tourism destination,” he added.

The festival will commence on 23rd July with the “Best Lemons”, “Fig Contest” and “Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty” competitions, to be followed by the “Khneizi Dates Beauty Contest” on 24th July and “Al-Khalas Dates Beauty Contest” on Friday, 25th July. On Saturday, 26th July, the festival will host the “Shishi Dates” competition, while the festival’s concluding day (Sunday, 27th July), will announce the winners of both the “General Dhaid Elite Dates” and the “Northern Emirates Dhaid Elite Dates” competitions.

The Organising Committee of the Al Dhaid Date Festival has set a few general conditions and specific terms for participation in dates competitions of this year’s edition. These include using locally produced dates for the 2025 season that are only grown in the participants’ own farms.

Participants must also present dates that are at an optimal ripeness stage. The dates should be free from insect infestations, dead insects, or any apparent defects, weigh 4kg, and be presented in a traditional basket, with specific conditions applying to elite categories and the lemon and fig contests.

Participation in the home-grown dates competition is limited to women from the Northern Emirates, while the children competition is restricted to participants from Sharjah’s Central Region, to maximize community engagement and promote inclusivity.