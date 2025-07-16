Shams explores cooperation with China Media Group

SHARJAH, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) welcomed a delegation from China Media Group (CMG) during an official visit aimed at exploring prospects for strategic cooperation and enhancing partnership in digital media, media training, and technological development.

During the visit, Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director-General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), met with Mu Li, Director-General of China Media Group in the Middle East.

The meeting, attended by senior representatives from both sides, focused on ways to deepen media collaboration and expand the scope of partnership between the two institutions.

Both sides agreed that the meeting reflected a shared vision on the importance of building strategic partnerships that support innovation and invest in the future of media. They also emphasised that this mutual understanding paves the way for future projects that serve cultural and technological exchange between the UAE and China, opening new avenues in digital media, training, and content creation.

The visit included a comprehensive presentation about Shams and its pioneering initiatives, with particular focus on the Shams Studios project—currently under development as a fully integrated space for creative and film production. The studio is designed to offer a flexible, professional environment built to the highest standards, attracting content creators and producers from around the world.

The tour also featured visits to key facilities including the podcast room, training and innovation zones, as well as a detailed introduction to some of Shams' flagship creative initiatives. These included “Hekaya – The Writing Room” and the Influencers Room, which received notable interest and appreciation from the Chinese delegation for their forward-thinking approach to supporting talent and content creators.