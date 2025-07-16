RTA receives 2025 International Safety Award

DUBAI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) received the 2025 International Safety Award in recognition of its excellence in managing health and safety across worksites, demonstrating a firm commitment to protecting human resources and assets while fostering employee well-being in the workplace.

RTA earned the ‘Distinction’ level from the British Safety Council, a UK-based organisation dedicated to advancing global standards in health, safety, and well-being. Winners were selected from 45 countries worldwide.

RTA’s submission highlighted its implemented procedures and initiatives that promote occupational health and safety, support workplace well-being, and showcase best practices adopted across this critical field.

Notably, this achievement reaffirms RTA’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of occupational health, safety, and well-being. It also reflects our continuous pursuit of excellence, in line with the goals and objectives of the Strategic Plan 2024–2030, which places a strong emphasis on health, safety, and security; enhancing mobility safety; safeguarding assets and mobility systems; strengthening institutional security; and reinforcing occupational health.

Additionally, the award reflects RTA’s excellence and reinforces its position among the world’s leading organisations in occupational health and safety. Not to mention that the health and safety of employees remain core values and a strategic priority embedded in all current and future decisions, projects, and initiatives.

Celebrating its 67th year, the International Safety Award recognises organisations around the world that have demonstrated a strong commitment to preventing workplace injuries and occupational illnesses over the past year. It also honours institutions that have prioritised well-being and mental health in the workplace.

