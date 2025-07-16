Creators HQ hosts regional launch of 'Nothing Phone 3'

DUBAI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- British tech company 'Nothing' marked its regional debut with the launch of its new Nothing Phone (3) and first over-ear Headphone (1) during an event held at the Museum of the Future in partnership with Creators HQ.

The event marked a major milestone for the brand, which selected Dubai as the starting point for its regional journey, reflecting its vision for innovation and creativity.

Designed with content creators in mind, the new devices offer advanced performance and immersive audio-visual features to support high-quality production.

The launch was attended by over 120 leading content creators from across the region, who together command an online audience of more than 90 million followers. The gathering provided a platform for creators and tech innovators to exchange ideas and explore new tools for digital storytelling.

The Phone (3) and Headphone (1) were introduced as powerful production tools to help creators enhance productivity and build sustainable digital businesses. The launch aligns with the UAE’s wider vision for a creative, digitally driven economy.

Among those in attendance were Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder of Nothing; Rishi Kishor Gupta, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa; Alia Al Hammadi, Deputy Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit; and Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, alongside key media and tech representatives.

Gupta said the launch at the Museum of the Future symbolised the company’s focus on shaping next-generation user experiences. “Through this event, we’re not just unveiling devices — we’re delivering experiences that empower users to express their individuality, connect, and create in unprecedented ways,” he said.

Alia Al Hammadi said the UAE continues to serve as a global hub for innovation and creativity. She praised Creators HQ’s role in supporting the creator economy with access to world-class tools and a collaborative environment.

AlJaziri highlighted the UAE’s position as a magnet for global tech companies, saying, “Hosting this launch reflects growing interest from global startups and innovators in the UAE’s digital ecosystem. Our country continues to offer unmatched opportunities in future sectors including advanced tech, communications, and new media.”

The Phone (3) features a revamped transparent design with the new Glyph Matrix interface, professional-grade camera, and a Snapdragon® 8s Gen 4 processor for enhanced performance and responsiveness.

Headphone (1), developed with British audio firm KEF, includes advanced noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a distinctive transparent finish. It was designed with creators and music enthusiasts in mind.

Nothing also announced the launch of its #Drops100 campaign, which begins on 17th July at Sharaf DG in Dubai Mall, giving early buyers access to the Phone (3) and Headphone (1) ahead of their market release.