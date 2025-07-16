Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Summer Sports

ABU DHABI, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today attended the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS), organised by ADNEC Group and Abu Dhabi Sports Council at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

H.H. Sheikh Mansour met with the organisers and was briefed on the sports programmes and diverse activities featured at Abu Dhabi Summer Sports, which include individual and team sports as well as family- and child-oriented events, offering a comprehensive experience that caters to all segments of society.

He toured the venue’s key facilities, which comprise the largest setup of its kind in the region, covering more than 37,000 square metres. The event includes over 52 enclosed and air-conditioned courts and pitches for more than 12 team sports, all built to the highest international standards, in addition to a 1.2-kilometre indoor running track.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour also participated in a friendly volleyball match alongside athletes from the community, reflecting his commitment to direct engagement with community initiatives and supporting sports activity during the summer season.

He praised the level of organisation and the event’s role in creating an inclusive sports environment that encourages healthy and active lifestyles, especially during summer. He also highlighted the importance of initiatives that enhance quality of life by providing opportunities for people of all ages to practise sports in safe and suitable settings.