Trendyol Group, Baykar, ADQ, Ant International form strategic partnership to launch next-generation fintech platform in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, 16th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Trendyol Group, Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform; Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, the world’s largest unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer; ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains; and Ant International, a leading global provider of digital payments and financial technology, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the formation of a strategic venture aimed at developing a next-generation fintech platform for the Turkish market.

Following approval from the relevant regulatory authorities, this strategic partnership will enable the development of a platform that provides a comprehensive range of integrated financial services, including digital payments, retail and SME loans, deposits, investment products, and insurance.

Powered by the world-class AI, e-commerce, and fintech expertise of the partners, the new venture aims to enhance the efficiency of financial transactions for individuals and small businesses across Türkiye, both within and beyond the Trendyol ecosystem.

Trendyol Group President, Çağlayan Çetin, stated, “We believe this unique alliance will accelerate Türkiye’s digital transformation and set an exemplary model for technology-driven financial solutions. Our ambitions are simple: we want to make financial services more accessible, initially to our 250,000 SMEs, to support their e-commerce and e-export potential with our strong data analysis capabilities, and to continue contributing sustainably and significantly to our country’s economic growth.”

Haluk Bayraktar, Chief Executive Officer of Baykar, said, “By becoming a stakeholder in this strategic collaboration, we aim to create added value in Türkiye’s financial technologies ecosystem by combining Baykar’s world-class AI and cybersecurity capabilities with Trendyol’s expertise in e-commerce and Ant’s global know-how in fintech. Through this partnership, we are uniting Baykar’s AI solutions and robust infrastructure with Trendyol’s extensive user base and fintech experience. With a strong focus on risk management and security, we will build a fully domestic fintech infrastructure.”

Michael Evans, President of Alibaba Group, added, “This strategic partnership, which reflects our confidence in Türkiye, will bring a valuable investment and an innovative fintech platform to the country. We believe that smart, accessible digital financial services offered to individual and corporate customers in Türkiye will not only improve daily life, but also contribute significantly to the sustainable growth of Türkiye’s economy and the development of its financial ecosystem.”

Mansour AlMulla, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said, “Türkiye’s dynamic economy and growing digital landscape continue to present promising opportunities across sectors. This proposed collaboration brings together strong partners with complementary capabilities, reflecting shared interest in advancing innovative financial solutions that support the country’s broader digital transformation”.

Yi Zhou, Chief Financial Officer of Ant International, said, “Türkiye, with its young and digitally focused population and advanced e-commerce marketplace, holds a valuable place in the global digital ecosystem. We are excited to work with like-minded partners and to develop inclusive digital financial solutions for this vibrant digital economy using our cutting-edge technologies, including AI and blockchain.”