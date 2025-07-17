Dubai South launches multiuser facilities to support regional logistics growth

DUBAI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai South has announced the launch of state-of-the-art multiuser facilities at the Logistics District.

Spanning a built-up area of approximately 215,278 sq. ft., the new facilities comprise combinable units that offer flexible solutions to accommodate the diverse needs of businesses, fostering growth and enhancing competitiveness in the regional market.

Strategically located within the freight forwarding zone, the facilities offer unparalleled proximity to key transport hubs, including Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port. Businesses also benefit from direct access to the UAE’s key road network, ensuring seamless connectivity for efficient logistics and operations. The development will be completed and handed over to tenants to commence operations by Q1 2026.

The facilities provide flexible, air-conditioned, combinable spaces with ground-level access. Built with sustainability in mind, the space allows for easy fit-out customisation to suit diverse business needs. On-site retail outlets and amenities further enhance convenience for businesses and their employees.

These facilities cater to a wide range of clients, including SMEs, logistics providers, e-commerce companies, traders, and businesses reliant on secure and strategically located spaces for international trade.

Two size options are available - 2,152 sq. ft. and 3,767 sq. ft. - offering flexible space configurations that allow companies to scale as their needs grow. All units are temperature-controlled to ensure that products and services are kept in optimal conditions.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District of Dubai South, said, “At Dubai South, we are committed to empowering businesses with innovative, flexible, and sustainable solutions that drive growth and operational efficiency. The launch of our new multiuser facilities underscores our commitment to supporting SMEs by providing strategically located, state-of-the-art infrastructure that meets the evolving demands of the regional and global markets."

