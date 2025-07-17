'Abu Dhabi Municipality' wins 11 awards at Harvard Business Council International Awards

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality has won 11 prestigious awards at the 2025 Harvard Business Council International Awards. This accomplishment underscores the municipality’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and the adoption of international best practices across all areas of its operations.

Ahmed Fadhel Almehairbi, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, expressed pride in the achievement and emphasised the vital role played by the municipality’s dedicated teams in securing this recognition.

“These awards affirm the high standards and professionalism of our teams across all sectors. Their efforts continue to position Abu Dhabi City Municipality as a leader in public service innovation and institutional excellence,” he said.

Almehairbi noted that this achievement aligns with the vision of Abu Dhabi’s leadership and reinforces the municipality’s commitment to continuous improvement and to delivering modern, integrated services that meet the evolving needs of the community and stakeholders.

This year marks the municipality’s most significant performance at the Harvard Business Council Awards—both in terms of the number of awards received and the diversity of categories honoured. These included critical areas such as executive leadership, women’s leadership, innovation, and professional excellence.