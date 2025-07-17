ADGM Academy, PGIM launch RealAssetX Abu Dhabi to drive innovation

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- ADGM Academy (ADGMA) has partnered with PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc., to launch the RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre - a cutting-edge lab dedicated to advancing sustainable technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and deep tech within the real asset industry.

Set to open in September this year at the ADGM Academy offices, the centre will bring together global expertise to tackle the most pressing challenges and opportunities in real estate, infrastructure, smart cities, and related sectors.

The announcement follows the strategic partnership formed between PGIM and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) announced in December last year to support the establishment of the centre.

The RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre will focus on three key areas: climate technologies, advancing decarbonisation and environmental resilience; AI-driven decision-making, enhancing asset management and investment strategies through advanced analytics; and breakthrough applications, exploring blockchain for real estate, smart infrastructure systems and advanced materials.

PGIM and ADGMA will jointly guide and oversee the centre’s strategy and operations, as it delivers research, ideation labs, hackathons, pitch competitions, and incubator and accelerator programmes.

Alessandro Borgogna, Advisor – Cluster Planning and Development at ADIO, said, “Abu Dhabi is driving the next stage of innovation by integrating AI, sustainability, and digital transformation across global industries. RealAssetX Abu Dhabi demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the financial services sector and positioning the emirate as a launchpad for deep tech solutions that deliver value at scale.”

Mansoor Jaffar, CEO at ADGM Academy and Research Centre, said, “We are committed to building a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures early-stage ventures and accelerates breakthrough technologies in real assets. Our partnership with PGIM, supported by ADIO, will enable the RealAssetX Centre to drive innovation, support sustainable development, and position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for deep tech and smart infrastructure.”

Mohammed Abdulmalek, Head of the Middle East at PGIM, commented, “By combining PGIM’s global investment expertise with ADGMA’s commitment to talent and technology, we are creating a platform that will drive sustainable growth, unlock new value, and position the region at the forefront of deep tech and AI-driven transformation.”