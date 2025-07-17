Vietnam advances circular economy to drive sustainable agriculture

HANOI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Vietnam is seeking to modernise its agricultural sector and remain globally competitive, with the circular economy emerging as a critical pathway toward greener and more sustainable farming.

At the 2025 agricultural forum held in Hanoi yesterday, Hoang Quang Phong, Vice President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the country’s long-standing agricultural strengths and noted that numerous policies have been introduced to support its continued development.

The Vietnam News Agency quoted Phong as saying that adopting circular practices is no longer optional but essential. This model, which reduces waste and reuses resources, is seen as vital to boosting productivity, protecting the environment, and improving farmers' incomes.

The event focused on accelerating the shift from traditional, resource-heavy farming to more efficient, closed-loop systems.