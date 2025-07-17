Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Chad

AJMAN, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has received Oumar Teguen Idibei Berde, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE, at the Emiri Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in performing his diplomatic duties. The meeting included an exchange of cordial discussions on ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Chad in various fields, in support of the interests of both countries.

For his part, the Ambassador of Chad expressed his pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Ajman and thanked him for the warm welcome and generous hospitality.

He praised the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Chad, and commended the development and urban progress witnessed across the country, particularly in the emirate of Ajman.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials.