China's Shenzhen robots deliver goods via metro line in global first

SHENZHEN, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A team of robots made a milestone by utilising the metro to deliver goods to shops at metro stations in a test run at Wanxia Station on Shenzhen Metro Line 2 on Monday, China Daily reported.

This innovative robot operation aims to streamline goods delivery to underground shops, which traditionally depend on human workers to transport items from trucks parked above ground. Such deliveries are often hampered by limited parking space near metro stations and conflicts with busy morning rush hours.

In contrast, robots can navigate the metro system during non-peak hours, enhancing delivery efficiency and reducing costs for shop owners.

The metro delivery robots are equipped with an advanced AI dispatch system, panoramic lidar, and innovative chassis designs.