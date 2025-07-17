Romania's industrial turnover up 2.1% five months into 2025

BUCHAREST, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Industrial turnover in Romania grew by 2.1 percent in the first five months of 2025, year-on-year, driven by growth in mining and quarrying (+16.7 percent) and manufacturing (+1.6 percent), according to data released Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

By major industrial groups, there were increases in the durable goods industry (+14.4 percent), consumer goods industry (+4.1 percent), capital goods industry (+4 percent) and intermediate goods industry (+0.9 percent), according to Romania's national news agency, AGERPRES.