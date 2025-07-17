Fifth Spartan World Championship to begin November 20 in Al Wathba

ABU DHABI, 17th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Spartan, the world's leading endurance and obstacle sports brand, announced that the fifth edition of the Spartan World Championship will be held in the Al Wathba Desert in Abu Dhabi from 20th to 23rd of November.

Thousands of elite athletes and community members will participate in the four-day championship, testing their abilities in a true challenge of strength, endurance, and speed.

The first day, Thursday, 20th November, will feature an evening race open to women only, covering a distance of 5 km and featuring 20 obstacles. The same day will also witness a closed evening race for women, covering the same distance and obstacles. This allows participants to compete in complete privacy, with a fully female crew and without media coverage.

On Friday, 21st November, a mixed evening Sprint 5K will be held over a distance of 5 km and featuring 20 obstacles. This event allows both men and women to overcome obstacles in one of the most challenging Spartan World Races.

On Saturday, 22nd November, the Beast 21K World Championships for Elite, Age Groups, and Open will be held over a distance of 21 km and feature 30 obstacles. The same day, competitive Kids Races (1–3 km) will be held.

The fifth and highly anticipated Spartan World Championship will conclude on Sunday, 23rd November, with the Elite Teams World Championship (3 athletes, 2 males and 1 female), the Super 10K Open, and the Sprint 5K Open.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, emphasised that the upcoming edition of the Spartan World Championship will be exciting and challenging, building on the successes achieved by the championship in its past four editions.

He explained that the upcoming edition will enhance community engagement by providing opportunities for people of all fitness levels to participate in a variety of races that meet the aspirations of all groups, in line with the objectives of the Year of the Community initiative, which seeks to engage everyone in inspiring and effective sporting activities.

Al Awani said, "Abu Dhabi's hosting of the championship for the fifth consecutive year embodies our ongoing commitment to spreading the culture of sports and a healthy lifestyle, and consolidating the capital's position as a global sports destination."

For his part, Joe De Sena, founder of Spartan, emphasised that Abu Dhabi provides an ideal environment for challenge and endurance championships, explaining that the region is characterised by its unique natural desert terrain, which poses a significant challenge to participants. This makes it an ideal location to host one of the most exciting and challenging Spartan Championships.